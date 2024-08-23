Huge disruption on trains in the West Midlands this morning following Storm Lilian high winds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Trees have been reportedly blown down in many places across Wales and the borders and Transport for Wales and West Midlands Trains services have been disrupted as a result.

The routes include between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

Storm Lilian is set to bring strong winds Wales and Midland / Western parts of England. The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for strong winds across Wales and Midland / Western parts of England.

National Rail says: "High winds can mean trains have to run at slower speeds than usual to operate safely.

"Strong winds can also bring down trees and other debris that blocks track and damages power lines."

The disruption includes the following routes in the region.

Wolverhampton - Shrewsbury

Lines have reopened following a tree blocking the railway between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury earlier today. As service recovers, trains may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 09:00.

Wrexham General - Chester

A tree blocking the railway between Wrexham General and Chester means some lines are blocked. As a result of this, trains running between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Disruption was expected until 08:30.

West Midlands Railway customer advice:

To assist with your journey, you may use your ticket on the following at no extra cost:

Transport for Wales between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street

Avanti West Coast between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street

CrossCountry between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street

Rail replacement transport has been requested to between Shrewsbury and Wellington.

Crewe - Stafford

A tree blocking the railway between Crewe and Stafford means some lines are blocked. As a result of this, trains running between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 40 minutes.

Disruption was expected until 8:45am.

Coleshill Parkway

A tree blocking the railway at Coleshill Parkway means some lines are blocked. As a result of this, trains running through this station may be cancelled or diverted via an alternative route.

Disruption is expected until 12:00.

Road transport is in place to run between Coleshill Parkway, Tamworth and Burton-on-Trent, and also between Coleshill Parkway and Nuneaton.

Transport for Wales has advised people not to travel between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth, Cardiff and Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury and Chester and Shrewsbury and Crewe/Manchester.

A spokesperson said: "Due to high winds overnight we have an ongoing situation with numerous lines on stop with fallen trees, please check before you travel this morning."

The situation on the roads of North Wales has prompted police to issue the following warning to drivers.

A spokesperson said: "We're receiving numerous reports of fallen trees and branches on roads due to high winds - we advice you to take extra care on your journey today.

"We've made highways departments aware and they will be dealing as soon as they are able to."