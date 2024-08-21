Rush hour delays after car crashes on M54 near Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident just after junction 4 saw an Audi come to rest in the tree line to the motorway, Shropshire fire and Rescue Service said.

Four fire engines were at the scene near Telford, following the incident at around 7.30am.

West Mercia Police said they were called around 7.20am to a report of a road traffic collision on the M54 between junction 4 and 3.

A spokesperson said: "Officers arrived at the incident to find one vehicle had left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

"Officers will remain at the scene to assist with traffic and recovery of the car."

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also in attendance and have been asked for further details.