'Superb' Shrewsbury on-demand bus service is extended - these are the new roads it serves

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The new Sutton Farm routes for Shropshire Council’s Connect-on-Demand buses were launched at the weekend, with an information roadshow welcoming local residents to find out more about how the system works.

The Connect-on-Demand service was first launched in December last year, with buses initially working in zones on the fringes of the county town, and including areas that were not on any existing bus routes.

Shropshire Council is planning to expand the service on a zone-by-zone basis. The latest update has been extended to include Tilstock Crescent, Sutton Road, Sutton Way, Mereside, Tudor Road and Marden Medical Practice.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley was at the roadshow and said: “This is an absolutely superb new service which is going to be very much appreciated by residents who have previously had difficulties getting into the town centre and back at times that suit them.”

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley, centre, was joined at the Charles Darwin pub for the launch of the Connect-on-Demand bus service in the Sutton Farm area

The MP was joined by local councillors at the roadshow which was held outside the Charles Darwin pub in Sutton Farm. Representatives of the Connect-on-Demand service were on hand to chat with residents about how the new service works.

Passengers will be able to either use a special app or simply telephone anytime they need a bus, and can book journeys to suit their requirements. People can find out more by telephoning 0345 678 9013.