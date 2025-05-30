Road near Cleobury Mortimer to be shut for almost two weeks for resurfacing works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The C4226 from Bagginswood to Baveney Wood, near Stottesdon, will be resurfaced from Monday, June 16 to Friday, June 27, Shropshire Council has announced.

The road will be closed on weekdays only, from 9.30am to 4pm each day.

The roadworks are part of Shropshire Council's resurfacing programme.

A signed diversion will be in place throughout the closure with access and egress to properties within the closure maintained "when safe to do so".

Depending on vehicle type, the council said road users may be able to choose an alternative diversion route.

Shropshire Council has reminded residents that planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on One Network where further information about the closure can also be found - references 4310373 and 4310374.