'Cock-up' as residents asked for thoughts on double yellow lines already pained

On Tuesday, July 2 under delegated powers, Powys County Council’s Cabinet member for highways, Liberal Democrat Cllr Jackie Charlton agreed to extend parking restrictions at Penybryn in Crossgates.

Five days will be allowed to pass just in case the decision is “called in” by councillors for scrutiny, before it comes into force on Wednesday, July 10.

The first stage of the process would be to hold a month-long consultation on the proposal and if no objections are received the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) will be implemented.

After an article was published last week, which reported the yellow lines decision was imminent, bemused residents have been in touch to say that the yellow lines have already been painted.

A resident said that the council has put up public notices on the lampposts and a notice in newspapers to say there will be a consultation and how to go about responding to it.

They said: “I think someone at the council has made a bit of a cock-up. We were told the yellow lines extension should not have been painted as they have not been approved."

A Powys County Council spokesman said: “The council is to carry out consultation on proposals to introduce further parking restrictions to prevent inconsiderate parking and obstruction to the free flow of traffic at Penybryn, Crossgates.

Powys County Council have admitted that yellow lines have been painted at Penybryn in Crossgates before the consultation process

“However, double-yellow lines have been installed without following the correct traffic regulation order process. The double-yellow lines will now be removed.”

In the report on the TRO Powys south area traffic engineer Joanne Lancey explained that a site meeting had been held at the location in the past to discuss the parking problems at Penybryn

Ms Lancey said: “There is significant inconsiderate parking, particularly near the junction and along to the 90-degree bend. This makes accessing Penybryn difficult most of the time.

“To help prevent this inconsiderate parking it would be beneficial to extend the existing parking restrictions to include the bend.

“The local member has also made representations to have these restrictions extended.”

The report adds that the cost of the work will be paid by the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency who manage the network on behalf of the Welsh Government.