Safety fears for smart motorways on M6, M5 and M42 in West Midlands as incredible breakdown figures are revealed

National Highways statistics show 56 per cent of breakdowns logged on England's motorways last year happened on smart motorways.

That is despite the roads only making up 20 per cent of the total motorway network.

The West Midlands is served by a network of smart motorway sections, including on the M6, M5 and M42.

Motorists on one of the busiest stretches of Midlands smart road motorway on the M42

The 141,149 smart motorway breakdown incidents recorded in 2024 was an average of 387 per day.

The AA described the statistics, released in response to a Freedom of Information request, as "a major concern".

National Highways said the technology installed on smart motorways means breakdowns on those roads are more likely to be detected.

Smart motorways are designed to increase capacity at a lower cost than widening roads. That can be done by converting the hard shoulder into a live running lane.

There have been long-standing safety concerns after fatal incidents in which vehicles stopped in live lanes were hit from behind.

In 2017, motorist Anthony Marston, of Telford, was killed when his car and trailer was struck from behind on the M6 in the West Midlands by a lorry being driven by Michael Preston. The lorry driver was jailed for 32 months for his part in the accident.

AA president Edmund King said: "For many drivers, fear of a collision on a smart motorway would be reinforced by witnessing a breakdown in a live lane, or frequently seeing vehicles in refuge areas.

"These new figures suggest that the chance of that happening is increasing - approaching 400 a day along 396 miles of smart motorway, even when including controlled stretches.

"Equivalent to one a mile each day, that inspires more motorists to stay out of lane one, thus increasing the chance of congestion."

For the first time, figures published by National Highways show 251,448 breakdowns on England's motorways were logged last year. That is a rise of three per cent from the previous year and 47 per cent compared with 2014.

Smart motorways are used during busy periods

The AA said free breakdown recovery in roadwork areas and monitoring of smart motorways have increased the number of incidents recorded by National Highways.

It believe the length of the motorway network can be ruled out as a major factor as it has only increased by 65 miles in the past decade.

Mr King said: "It is a major concern that we are witnessing more than a quarter of a million breakdowns a year on the motorway network - and those are just the officially recorded ones.

"The situation does not appear to be getting any better."

He added that drivers can reduce the likelihood of breaking down by taking measures such as having their vehicle regularly serviced, checking tyre conditions and pressure, and ensuring they have adequate fuel or charge.

A National Highways spokesperson said work to create extra refuges was taking place in the West Midlands, adding: "Our latest analysis continues to show that overall, smart motorways remain our safest roads."