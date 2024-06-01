Telford and Wrekin's most congested roads revealed: Is your way to work among the worst for traffic?

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Cromwell Trucks and Online Marketing Surgery crunched the numbers to create a Road Daily Report, which helped rank roads in the borough based on their delays.

Unsurprisingly, the A5 was deemed the most congested road, with an average delay of 39.5 seconds per vehicle last year. That was followed by the A5223, the main road through Horsehay and Lawley, where drivers are stuck in traffic for an average of 30.9 seconds.

Completing the top five are the A4640 near Donnington East (23.5 seconds), the A464 near Telford town centre (22.4 seconds) and the A4169 (20 seconds), while the A41, A442 and A518 have delays ranging between 13 and 17.1 seconds per vehicle.

The M54 was also analysed, which showed that the most congested part of the motorway that goes through Telford is between junctions four and five westbound, which has an average delay of 4.1 seconds per vehicle.

The data was taken from the Government’s website, which looks at how many seconds an average vehicle was held up per mile travelled in 2023.

However, Telford and Wrekin comes out favourably compared to the rest of the UK, including the A49 in Shropshire.

According to analysts, on average, drivers face a huge 340.8-second delay (over five and a half minutes) on the northbound part of the road between the B4368 near Craven Arms and the A489, taking second spot in the survey, only behind the A5204 in Westminster which has a 471-second delay.

The same section of the A49 southbound was also in the top 20 most congested roads with an average delay of 261.6 seconds.

Report by Local Democracy Reporter Paul Rogers