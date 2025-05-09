Telford man needed blood transfusion after violent armed attack by stepson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jack Rayson, 30, of Chiltern Gardens in Dawley, Telford, was today locked up over the attack after pleading guilty to one charge of wounding with intent.

Rayson was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court.

Judge Kristina Montgomery was told how Rayson, who suffers from neurological disorders, had subjected his stepfather, Mark Evans, to a sustained attack, using a garden tool described as a 'weed picker'.

Jamie Scott, prosecuting, said the attack, which took place at Rayson's mother's home in Chiltern Gardens, had left Mr Evans with physical injuries and serious long-term psychological impacts.

Mr Scott said Rayson, Mr Evans, and Rayson's girlfriend had been at the home when his mother returned from holiday.

After she went to sleep she was awoken by a commotion downstairs, and found her husband bleeding profusely from the neck, with her son standing opposite him with the garden tool.

The court was told Rayson was 'pacing' and said that Mr Evans had been sleeping with his girlfriend.

He told his mother to divorce Mr Evans, adding that he was going to kill him.