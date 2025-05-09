Train services disrupted between Telford and Wolverhampton due to 'operational incident'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Railway reported on social media at 8.08pm on Thursday that lines were blocked and some services were being cancelled or delayed due to the incident, which happened between Wolverhampton and Telford Central.

The rail provider also said that a replacement bus service was being ordered, while tickets could be accepted on other services.

The message on social media said: "Due to an operational incident between Wolverhampton and Telford Central, some lines are blocked and services may be cancelled or delayed.

"Rail Replacement is being ordered & ticket acceptance being requested.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

This issue lasted for more than an hour before West Midlands Railway confirmed that the line had been reopened at 9.22pm.

The message on social media said: "The line between Wolverhampton and Telford is now reopen and trains are able to run.

"There may still be some delays & cancellations as we try to work to resume normal service.

"Thank you for your patience."