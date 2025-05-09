Woman who threatened to kill her ex's parents and attacked retired cop in Shrewsbury rampage is sentenced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Anastasia Severn, who is 31, turned up at her ex's parents' house in Shrewsbury with a rock in hand as they were loading a car to go on holiday.

Incensed by a row over access to the child she shares with her former partner, she targeted his parents' house on August 22 last year.

Severn first threw a rock through the window of one car, Telford Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (May 7).

She started smashing an Audi Q5 before setting about a VW Polo, causing damage totalling around £3,885.

Then she picked up a brick and began shouting threats, prosecutor Fahad Gazge told the court.