Woman who threatened to kill her ex's parents and attacked retired cop in Shrewsbury rampage is sentenced
A woman who threw rocks at a car and attacked a retired police officer with a mobile phone in a rampage at her ex-partner's parents' house has been sentenced.
Anastasia Severn, who is 31, turned up at her ex's parents' house in Shrewsbury with a rock in hand as they were loading a car to go on holiday.
Incensed by a row over access to the child she shares with her former partner, she targeted his parents' house on August 22 last year.
Severn first threw a rock through the window of one car, Telford Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (May 7).
She started smashing an Audi Q5 before setting about a VW Polo, causing damage totalling around £3,885.
Then she picked up a brick and began shouting threats, prosecutor Fahad Gazge told the court.