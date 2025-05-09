Rail provider apologises for issues caused on West Midlands line by 'operational incident'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The rail provider said that services between Telford Central and Wolverhampton were affected by an operational incident on Thursday evening, an incident it said was due to an signal failure on the line.

It also offered an apology to passengers affected by the issues and said that anyone who was delayed by more than 15 minutes should apply for compensation under its Delay Repay scheme.

A West Midlands Railway spokeswoman said: “Due to a signal failure, fewer trains were able to run between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton on Thursday, May 8.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and any passenger delayed by 15 minutes or more is entitled to compensation under the Delay Repay scheme.

"Services have now returned to normal.”