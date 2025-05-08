Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters called to fire by roadside in Telford

Firefighters have extinguished a fire involving undergrowth by a roundabout in Telford.

By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.49pm reporting smoke at the Greyhound Interchange.

One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters arrived to a small fire involving undergrowth. Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.

The fire was under control by 6.19pm. 

Similar stories
Most popular