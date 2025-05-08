Firefighters called to fire by roadside in Telford
Firefighters have extinguished a fire involving undergrowth by a roundabout in Telford.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.49pm reporting smoke at the Greyhound Interchange.
One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.
Firefighters arrived to a small fire involving undergrowth. Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.
The fire was under control by 6.19pm.