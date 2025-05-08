Firefighters called to fire by roadside in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.49pm reporting smoke at the Greyhound Interchange.

One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters arrived to a small fire involving undergrowth. Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.

The fire was under control by 6.19pm.