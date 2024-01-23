Kids 'jumping into verge' to avoid 60mph cars on unlit road dubbed 'accident waiting to happen'

Lightmoor Road is used by drivers from Little Dawley and Doseley to access the A4169.

More pedestrians are now also using the road after the completion of a 52-home development.

The number of pedestrians using the road could be increased further as a development of nine homes is currently being considered on the Haven Boarding Kennels site, also on Lightmoor Road.

However, residents fear that there could be an incident if a footpath or safety measures are not put in place to protect pedestrians.

Chris Pearson, Telford &Wrekin Council’s road safety and traffic engineering team leader, was quizzed by residents and councillors at the Dawley Hamlets Parish Council meeting last week.

He said that they are looking into further safety measures on Lightmoor Road and he had met with councillors to discuss the problem.

Dawley Hamlets Parish Council chairman Bob Wennington asked if there could be an additional footpath on Lightmoor Road.

Mr Pearson replied: “There is simply not enough room for a footpath and to maintain two lanes of traffic. The carriageway takes up pretty much all the highway land.”

When questioned about additional street lighting, Mr Pearson said that was ‘unlikely’.

Councillor Wennington said the road was ‘too dangerous to walk up and down’.