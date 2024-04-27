'I knew of a passenger that missed saying goodbye to her dying father': Wolverhampton reacts to news of Britain’s 'least reliable train service'

Data released by deal site Tripplo showed the West Coast Mainline operator had delays totalling over one million minutes between 2021 and 2023.

Now travellers at Wolverhampton Railway Station have shared their experiences of the service which pledges to get them from the city to London in one hour and 47 minutes.

Sarah Percival-Clarke, who travels to work from Birmingham every other day, described a train journey that was so late that another passenger missed the chance to say goodbye to her dying father.

Sarah Percival-Clarke said she has had to deal with delays as long as one hour when using Avanti West Coat

She said: “I use the trains every couple of days and it is pretty expensive.

“Unfortunately I do have to use Avanti, they’re always late and even though they’re clean-ish the toilets are no good and the seats are uncomfortable.

“The data does not surprise me.”

Sarah went on to say that passengers should have better services because they “take enough money” from them.