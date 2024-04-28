Funding secured for active travel routes in Powys towns

Powys County Council has secured further Welsh Government funding to extend and improve the active travel routes within the county.

Committed to improving facilities for residents wishing to make short journeys on foot or by bike, the council has been working with communities to find potential active travel routes across Powys.

Through engagement exercises and consultations, active travel routes which could either be improved or introduced have been identified and added to the councils Active Travel Network Maps (ATNM).

The latest Welsh Government Safe Routes in Communities and Active Travel funding will support Welshpool Active Travel phase two.

This forms the second phase of a multiphase Active Travel project and will focus on improving the surface of the path between the retail park and the bus interchange. The scheme will also look to improve access to the canal towpath by means of installing a Disability Discrimination Act compliant ramp (from the upgraded path), creating a direct link to the active travel path recently established on Severn Road.

Work to develop designs will commence shortly and the community will be kept informed throughout all stages of the project, which is expected to be completed in full by March 2025.

Money will also go to the Llanidloes Llangurig Road Active Travel scheme.

This Safe Routes in Communities scheme will upgrade the existing footpath on Llangurig Road, approximately from the Cae Gwyn junction, to create a shared use path leading directly to the primary school and high school, improving accessibility, and allowing more pupils and their families to walk or cycle to and from school.

“We are delighted to have secured this latest instalment of Welsh Government funding, which allows us to keep the momentum going and begin work on the next set of active travel projects," said Matt Perry, Powys County Council’s chief officer for place.

“Welsh Government have made it clear that active travel must be the natural mode of choice for short everyday journeys, or as part of a longer journey in combination with other sustainable modes, and the continued investment into practical active travel routes within Powys, like these planned for in Welshpool and Llanidloes, will help towards achieving this vision.”

Active Travel funding comes from Welsh Government with support from Transport for Wales, through a dedicated grant known as core allocation, and larger grants for specific projects which local authorities can bid for in a competitive process.