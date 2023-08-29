Birmingham Airport bosses say impact of national systems failure will 'take some days to wash out'

Birmingham Airport has experienced heavy delays due to a nation wide air traffic control failure

The statement comes after yesterday's technical issues that plagued the UK's traffic control systems, leading to grounded flights, heavy delays, and enormous queues.

The issues struck UK airports on Bank Holiday Monday, causing chaos for those travelling into and out of the country.

Holidaymakers have now been told that flights are resuming, but that heavy delays are expected as flights return to normal.

A BHX spokesperson said: "We expect full loads of passengers on flights in and out of BHX today, including on services rescheduled from yesterday.

"With some aircraft currently in the wrong locations, it may take some days for all the effects of Monday's air traffic system failure to wash out. Customers are advised to monitor the latest information from their airlines."

The statement comes as airlines around the UK speak out about the technical issues, with flight operator Tui warning of "heavy delays" for passengers due to schedule changes.

Tui posted on Twitter: "On Monday, August 28, the National Air Traffic Control System (NATS) experienced technical issues.

"Whilst NATS have informed us that the issue has now been resolved, the impact to inbound and outbound flights across the UK is significant. We are sorry if your flight has been affected."

Jet2 also took to Twitter to announce the service disruptions yesterday, saying: "Due to the technical fault affecting the UK's National Air Traffic Services, which has impacted all airlines, all Jet2.com flights departing and returning to the UK are expected to experience significant delays.

"Our teams are working incredibly hard to communicate with, and look after, our customers and they will continue to do so."