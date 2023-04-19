Telford and Powys 'reported fewest potholes last year'

Telford and Powys reported fewest potholes in country last year, according to new data

Researchers from Bill Plant Driving School sent freedom of information requests to all local authorities in England and Wales, asking for the total number of potholes reported in 2022.

Of the 122 authorities that responded to the request, Powys residents reported the fewest potholes per square mile of road - 214 potholes, for 3,321 miles of road.

The study found that the county had an average of 0.06 potholes per square mile.

Powys was closely followed by Telford & Wrekin in second place for the fewest potholes, reporting 270 potholes for 673 miles of road, giving the borough 0.4 potholes per square mile.

Meanwhile, Shropshire reported 3,793 potholes, averaging around 1.17 potholes per square mile.

Kirklees in West Yorkshire has been named the pothole capital of England and Wales, with 25.74 potholes reported per mile. The area had 23,513 potholes reported in 2022.

But Lancashire took the crown for the most potholes reported last year, with a staggering 67,493.

The driving school said they undertook the research to see how many miles you could average before seeing one.

"Potholes are a blight on tarmacked roads, negatively impacting road users for decades," a spokesperson said.

"Whether you are just beginning driving lessons or are an experienced motorist, potholes can affect your journeys, as they are uncomfortable, damage vehicles and can increase journey times.