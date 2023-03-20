Dozens of workers are out in force on the picket line at the National Express Wolverhampton garage on Park Lane

Workers, school pupils and shoppers were forced to find alternative transport to their destinations this morning.

More than 3,000 drivers who are members of the Unite union are downing tools in a row over pay.

Dozens of workers took to a picket line in Wolverhampton on Monday morning, lining the street at the National Express Wolverhampton garage on Park Lane.

Dozens of workers are out in force on the picket line at the National Express Wolverhampton garage on Park Lane Dozens of workers are out in force on the picket line at the National Express Wolverhampton garage on Park Lane Dozens of workers are out in force on the picket line at the National Express Wolverhampton garage on Park Lane Dozens of workers are out in force on the picket line at the National Express Wolverhampton garage on Park Lane Dozens of workers are out in force on the picket line at the National Express Wolverhampton garage on Park Lane Dozens of workers are out in force on the picket line at the National Express Wolverhampton garage on Park Lane Dozens of workers are out in force on the picket line at the National Express Wolverhampton garage on Park Lane Dozens of workers are out in force on the picket line at the National Express Wolverhampton garage on Park Lane Dozens of workers are out in force on the picket line at the National Express Wolverhampton garage on Park Lane Dozens of workers are out in force on the picket line at the National Express Wolverhampton garage on Park Lane Dozens of workers are out in force on the picket line at the National Express Wolverhampton garage on Park Lane

Over the weekend more than 70 per cent of those who took part in a ballot over a 14.3 per cent pay rise decided to reject the offer.

Most services were not running today on Monday, March 20, after Unite union members at National Express voted to reject a pay deal.

A limited service - primarily serving major hospitals - will be in operation.

National Express urged people not to try to travel on its buses unless they "really need to".