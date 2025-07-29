West Midland train operator is nationalised

West Midlands Trains, which has run non-express services across the region since 2017, will be taken over by the Department for Transport in February next year as part of the Government's nationalisation project.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Express & Star’s free newsletter

The company, which operated under the West Midlands Railway and London North Western Railway brands. was awarded the franchise in August 2017, taking over from previous operator London Midland the following December.

Wolverhampton railway station will also be nationalised as part of the deal

The company also manages most of the railway stations in the region, with the exception of Birmingham New Street which is controlled by the state-owned Network Rail and Stafford which is run by Avanti West Coast.

Its franchise was due to finish in April - although there had previously been an option to extend it by two years. However, since taking office, the new Labour government has begun a process of taking rail operators back into public ownership as their franchise deals come to an end.

West Midlands Railway is to be nationalised

Ian McConnell, managing director of West Midlands Trains, said the company was committed to ensuring a smooth transition to public ownership.

He said customers could be assured that the change would not affect its train services, timetables or stations, and all tickets would be honoured.

Mr McConnell said: “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved under this franchise, delivering a £1 billion investment in two new train fleets and delivering significantly improved performance which has transformed rail travel for millions of customers.

Sandwell and Dudley Railway Station is to be taken into public ownership as part of the deal

“As we transition to a publicly owned railway, our focus remains on delivering an outstanding service for our passengers.”

Mr McConnell said more than 100 new trains had been introduced since it took over the network, which stretches from Liverpool to London.

He said the company also led the successful public transport operation during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, delivering millions of passenger journeys during the event.