West Midlands residents angry after £245m upgrade to tram system causes gardens to partially collapse

Fuming residents say their gardens have been destroyed after building work on a multi-million pound tramline caused them to partially collapse.

Midland Metro Alliance is currently laying 11km (6.8 miles) of extra track in Tipton.

The Brierley Hill Metro Extension is part of a £245 million upgrade to the tram system in the West Midlands which will include 17 new stops.

But locals living in Middle Meadow, which backs onto the new tramline, say their gardens are subsiding as a result of the work.

Resident Ryan says “the houses were shaking and then we saw cracks appear in the garden”

Ryan Kumar, who lives with his parents Gurpreet and Ash, blames the developers for the garden collapses.

Ryan said: "Last year there was heavy vibration work that was at the bottom of our valley which is part of the Midland Metro Alliance tramline.

"They were doing heavy vibration and we noticed the houses were shaking and then we saw cracks appear in the garden."

Ryan Kumar, who lives with his parents Gurpreet and Ash, blame the developers for the garden collapses.

Resident Gurpreet says "I barely come out into the garden”

Mum Gurpreet said: "I barely come out into the garden because I don't want to look at it.

"When this all started, the first thing I'd do when I woke up was look out the back window and see if the end of my garden was still there."

Houses in Middle Meadow were built in 2005 with some properties fetching up to £450,000.

Resident says there’s a “fear their gardens will just crumble away”

Another resident said he had spent £40,000 transforming his garden into an oasis which was now at risk from collapse.

He said: “I have lived here for many years and have spent lots of money on the garden.

“I would estimate around £40,000 to make it look the way I wanted. These earthworks are shaking the foundations of our gardens.

“The cracks in the lawn and the garden walls have got bigger and bigger so you can easily fit your hand in them.

“People living here really fear their gardens will just crumble away.”

Residents say 20 people living in flats by the development have been evacuated

Residents say around 10 houses are affected and claim more than 20 people living in flats by the development have been evacuated.

One local said: “The flats were built in line with the gardens and they have been emptied because the foundations are unsafe.

“I know they have been moved into hotels while engineers investigate the subsidence underneath the building.”

Residents claim the cracks in their walls and ground are caused by nearby work for the Brierley Hill Metro Extension line.

Transport for West Midlands say they “have supported residents throughout this process and will continue to do so as works progress with stabilising the embankment”

Construction of a new branch line from Wednesbury to Brierley Hill was halted by the COVID pandemic in 2020 but started again last year.

Transport for West Midlands, who are responsible for the Midland Metro Alliance, said it was investigating the garden collapses.

A spokesperson said: “We have taken this matter very seriously and fully understand the frustration residents are experiencing.

"As soon as we were made aware of the issues, we began working with residents and specialist engineers to carry out an investigation to identify the potential cause.

“Some investigations are ongoing because the potential causes are complex given they include unknown historic ground conditions and developments over the years which predate the start of works for the metro.

"We have taken steps to mitigate the risks and we have supported residents throughout this process and will continue to do so as works progress with stabilising the embankment.”