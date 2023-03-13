Notification Settings

Air ambulance at scene of M6 lorry and car crash as traffic stopped

By Emma Walker

Traffic was stopped on the M6 southbound due to a car and lorry crash.

The air ambulance attended the scene between Junction 16 for the A500 in Talke and Junction 15 for Hanchurch and Stoke at around 11am.

There are still delays of up to 60 minutes due to the collision despite all lane now being reopen.

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

