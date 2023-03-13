Air ambulance at scene of M6 lorry and car crash as traffic stopped

The air ambulance attended the scene between Junction 16 for the A500 in Talke and Junction 15 for Hanchurch and Stoke at around 11am.
There are still delays of up to 60 minutes due to the collision despite all lane now being reopen.
Collision has been cleared to the hard shoulder and all lanes open on the #M6 southbound between J16 (#A500/#Talke) and J15 (#Hanchurch/#Stoke).
Delays of up to 60 minutes remain in place, approx. 6 miles of congestion.
Traffic is being held on the #M6 southbound between J16 (#A500/#Talke) and J15 (#Hanchurch/#Stoke) due to a collision involving a car and lorry.
Air Ambulance on scene.
Please expect delays, we'll keep you updated.