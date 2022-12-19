M6 stretch closed due to 'serious collision' between lorry and motorbike

Emergency services were called to the scene on the M6 southbound between Junction 10 for Walsall and Junction 9 for Wednesbury at around 2.20pm.

The Central Motorway Police Group said the road had been shut due to a "serious incident" and advised drivers to avoid the area.

The incident involved a lorry and a motorbike although it is not known the extent of any injuries anyone has suffered.

CLOSED M6 J10 to J9 due to a serious incident. We are working hard with @OFFICIALWMAS @WMFSWalsall @WMASMERIT @HighwaysWMIDS @cmpg_ciu. Road will be closed for sometime. Please avoid the area. We will update you as soon as the road is open. 5419YF — CMPG (@CMPG) December 19, 2022

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.08pm to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a motorbike on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between Junctions 10 and 9 southbound. We have a number of ambulance resources at the scene."

National Highways traffic officers are providing assistance with traffic management and the route is expected to remain closed throughout the day, officials say.