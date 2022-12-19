M6 stretch closed due to 'serious collision' between lorry and motorbike

Emergency services were called to the scene on the M6 southbound between Junction 10 for Walsall and Junction 9 for Wednesbury at around 2.20pm.
The Central Motorway Police Group said the road had been shut due to a "serious incident" and advised drivers to avoid the area.
The incident involved a lorry and a motorbike although it is not known the extent of any injuries anyone has suffered.
CLOSED M6 J10 to J9 due to a serious incident. We are working hard with @OFFICIALWMAS @WMFSWalsall @WMASMERIT @HighwaysWMIDS @cmpg_ciu. Road will be closed for sometime. Please avoid the area. We will update you as soon as the road is open. 5419YF— CMPG (@CMPG) December 19, 2022
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.08pm to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a motorbike on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between Junctions 10 and 9 southbound. We have a number of ambulance resources at the scene."
National Highways traffic officers are providing assistance with traffic management and the route is expected to remain closed throughout the day, officials say.
West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.