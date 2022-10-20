Bridgnorth and Hodnet road depots will be shut down for good

Shropshire Council's Shirehall HQ

It comes despite and objection by Bridgnorth West and Tasley councillor Julia Buckley who questioned the repair times to roads and flooding damage in the south of the county since the maintenance depot had been temporarily closed one year ago.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday she said the depots were being closed to plug a hole in the council's budget deficit.

But Councillor Dean Carroll, the portfolio holder for growth and regeneration said the £2m to £3m saved by the closures of the depots would be invested in other areas of the budget.

He said: "The contractors who manage the depots have said that five are not needed and evidence has show that in the year since the Bridgnorth and Hodnet sites were closed there has been no significant reduction in service or times of repairs to roads and other infrastructure in those areas.

Council leader Lezley Picton said they couldn't justify spending the money to keep the depots open and suggested that a lot of people in the areas affected weren't aware the depots existed.