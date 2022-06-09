Take the train – but only if they’re not derailed by strikes

More strikes are planned over the summer

Today Avanti West Coast, which runs through the West Midlands, became the latest rail company to face industrial action that is likely to impact on services.

Nationwide strikes are already set to cause major disruption on the trains on June 21, 23 and 25 as part of action organised by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union over pay and conditions.

And now individual carriers face further action as another union ballots its staff on plans to walk out.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) says it will ask hundreds of workers at Avanti to take industrial action in a dispute over terms of pay, conditions and job security.

Avanti operates passenger train services from London Euston to stations including Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Stafford, Crewe, Liverpool, Manchester and Glasgow.

TSSA said it is demanding from Avanti a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies for 2022, no unagreed changes to terms and conditions.

It says it also wants a pay increase that reflects the rising cost of living.

Voting will start on June 15 and close two weeks later, with the union saying strikes could start in mid-July if there is support from members.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: “Avanti West Coast needs to come to the table to face the concerns of their staff and tell their paymasters in government that widespread rail disruption is on the cards.

“Avanti West Coast staff are asking for some basic fair treatment – not to be sacked from their jobs; a fair pay rise in the face of a cost-of-living-crisis; and no race to the bottom on terms and conditions.

“We could be seeing a summer of discontent across our railways. We are preparing for all options, including co-ordinated strike action.”

Another union, Aslef, has also announced strikes at three companies in separate rows over pay.

Members of Aslef on Hull Trains will strike on June 26, at Greater Anglia on June 23 and on Croydon Tramlink on June 28 and 29 and July 13 and 14.