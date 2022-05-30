Shropshire Council to consider plans for 20mph zones in parts of Shrewsbury

Councillors will consider the implementation of a 20mph limit in the Copthorne and Porthill areas of Shrewsbury at its meeting on June 8.

They will be asked to agree that the proposals go out to consultation, with a view to introducing the 20mph zone for an initial period of up to two years, if there is public support.

It comes after the proposal was put forward as part of the proposed Liveable Neighbourhood Trials engagement exercise undertaken in the areas late last year, receiving the most support – up to 85 per cent.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for active travel, said: “The core aim of implementing a 20mph speed limit zone in Copthorne and Porthill would be to improve air quality, reduce overall traffic speeds in the area closer to 20mph, and to make the built environment safer and a more attractive place to walk and cycle.

“20mph speed limit zones are relatively widespread with more than 2,000 schemes in operation in England. There is overwhelming evidence that lower speeds result in fewer collisions and a reduced severity of injuries."

If approved it would be implemented via a phased approach with the initial introduction of low-cost measures including signage and road markings.

There would also be a community behaviour change campaign to encourage drivers over time to drive at an appropriate speed without excessive reliance by the council on enforcement by the police.

It is envisaged that speeds across the area would be monitored as part of the pilot and data would be used to inform whether further engineering measures are required to reduce vehicular speeds at problem sites.