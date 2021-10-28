Shrewsbury relief road changes 'raise new questions'

The proposed North West Relief Road

Revisions to the plans, including a shortening of the viaduct, mean the four-mile road will cost £81 million to build - down from £87 million, the council claims.

But the Environment Agency has raised concerns in a new letter submitted to the planning portal.

One of the main points of controversy is Hencott Pool, an internationally-recognised conservation site, that the road will pass within a few hundred metres of. According to both the Environment Agency and Natural England, the council has failed to carry out adequate surveys to show that the road will not adversely affect the pool.

Meanwhile, concerns remain over the lack of proper surveys of the impact of the road on Severn Trent Water’s public water supply borehole at Shelton that supplies Shrewsbury’s drinking water.

Mark Davies, planning specialist for the Environment Agency, wrote: "We have reviewed the information as submitted but unfortunately, there are still some gaps in the assessment work that have not been addressed. The revisions have opened up some further questions."

The council's tree team has also said the revised road design is likely to be contrary to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) and the council’s own Local Plan.

Robin Mager, a spokesperson for anti-relief road campaign group Better Shrewsbury Transport (BeST) said: “Shropshire Council has shot itself in the foot on this issue. It had six months to revise the plans and address the environmental regulators’ concerns with its new design. Instead, it ignored their warnings and tried to carry on regardless.

“The council faces an impossible decision: plough ahead without the required information and almost certainly face a public inquiry; or delay the scheme further while it collects and analyses the missing information. Neither is a good option."

He believes it looks increasingly unlikely that the road will go to Shropshire Council’s Planning Committee in December.

The relief road project, which would see a four-mile, single carriageway route created from Churncote roundabout to Battlefield, has proven to highly controversial.

More than 4,500 negative comments have been uploaded to the planning portal alongside the application.

Former Shropshire Council leader Peter Nutting was a staunch supporter of the project, and that is believed to be one of the main reasons he was ousted at the last election.

While anti-relief road campaigners raise concerns over the environmental impact and cost, some supporters argue that the road will help bring a boost for the economy and reduce town centre pollution.