Protesters disrupt traffic at 'dangerous' junction in Shrewsbury

Residents of Meole village are protesting today on Roman Road in a bid to highlight the problem.

A group, including members from the Residents' Association and Councillor Gwen Burgess, gathered at the junction to disrupt traffic by repeatedly pressing the button on the pedestrian crossing.

Susan Luther, secretary of Meole Village Residents' Association, said: "Upper Road is split in two, with one junction leading to Meole village and the other to Belle Vue.

"They both come to the Roman Road, but it's not a proper crossroads – they are not in line.

"In 2012 we went to the council to ask them to change the junction because it was getting too busy and a bit dangerous.

"They promised to do something for us but it went into a black hole. Nothing happened."

Ms Luther said things had only got worse in the years since.

She said: "Now we have got a new estate, Sweetlake, on Longden Road, plus a very busy industrial estate and three schools in the area.

"The traffic around here is just crazy. It has increased remarkably, and all the building around town doesn't help."

Ms Luther said people now found it almost impossible to get out of Meole onto Roman Road at peak times, often having no choice but to pull out in between vehicles exceeding the speed limit on the straight stretch of road.

She said: "We have always wanted a safer junction. Intelligent lights would be the best thing to have there.

"We have queues right back into the village because people can't get out.

"When the traffic is moving fast on Roman Road, people take chances. If you're a nervous driver it's horrendous.

"We are becoming like an island."

Shropshire Council has been asked to comment.