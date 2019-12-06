Council responds to complaints about Ludlow road closure

Due to extensive damage caused by a burst water main, the A4117 at Rocks Green will be closed until early on Saturday afternoon while Severn Trent carry out repair work to make the road safe.

A one-hour diversion has been put in place, sending traffic all the way to Callow Hill, near Kidderminster, on a 35-mile round trip.

Rocks Green will not be served by any buses while the closure is in place.

See also:

Councillor Andy Boddington for Ludlow and other members lodged a complaint with Shropshire Council after finding out the closure had been agreed.

A spokesman for the authority said: "This was a major water mains burst of a 10-inch pipe which has caused more than three-quarters of the carriageway and footway to be structurally undermined.

"Unfortunately, due to the both the extent of damage and the depth of reinstatement required, works need to start and be completed in ‘one hit’.

Advertising

"The work couldn’t have been carried out overnight only, or just on Sundays, as it wouldn’t have been safe or feasible to re-open the road in between phases of work.

"All emergency services have been informed of the closure and Severn Trent are providing gatemen at the site who will endeavour to maintain guided emergency access through the site when required and achievable."

For the period of the closure, the 292 bus service between Kidderminster and Ludlow will be affected, as well as the 722 Ludlow town service and the Ludlow School and college bus.

Severn Trent has indicated that the work, barring any unforeseen circumstances, should be complete and the road re-opened tomorrow.