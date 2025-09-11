'Defective track' slows trains to Shrewsbury

Transport for Wales said the line between the Shropshire county town and Welshpool has a defective track, resulting in the operator putting a speed restriction in place.

A spokesperson said delays were expected until lunchtime.

