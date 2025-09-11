Three 'not for the faint-hearted' walking and running events launched in Shropshire Hills

The three increasingly long-distance running and walking challenges across the Shropshire Hills National Landscape have been created by three events companies who have teamed up in a bid to promote the scenic area.

Andali Events, Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre and Runningmonk Trail Events have create the events, known as the Wild Shropshire Ultra Series.

Described as "not for the faint-hearted", the series kicks off in just a few months’ time, on December 27, with a “gentle” 30-mile event, the Midwinter Mortimer Trail, laid on by Andali Events.

Then it’s on to the Shropshire Way 80K, a 50-miler hosted by the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre on April 18. The Series’ finale will take place on July 25 when Runningmonk bring you the Rollin’ 100, a full 100-mile event covering Shropshire and the Marches.

Any participant who signs up and completes all three events will receive a unique medal and there’s a special prize for the person that completes in the fastest combined time. Anyone wanting to take part needs to sign up to the Midwinter Mortimer Trail race, indicating they are doing the series and that’s it- there’s no additional charge to take part.

Grant Wilson, Manager of the Discovery Centre said: “We’re on a mission to promote the Shropshire Hills as an area where people can walk and run in some of the UK’s finest landscapes with fresh air, great views, history and fine food so we’re delighted to be part of this new venture and look forward to welcoming some intrepid adventurers to take part in something truly special.”

To find out more about the series, please visit Andali Events www.andalievents.com/ Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk/shropshire-way-80k and Running Monk Trail events www.runningmonktrailevents.com/.