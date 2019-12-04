Menu

Two-day road closure to repair pipe damage in Ludlow

By Keri Trigg | Ludlow | Transport | Published:

An hour-long diversion will be in place for over two days while engineers fix damage caused by a burst pipe.

The road will be closed for over two days.

The A4117 at Rocks Green, Ludlow, will be shut from 8am on Thursday until early afternoon on Saturday.

The road was closed by flooding on Monday when a burst pipe caused chaos on the roundabout with the A49.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place since, and Severn Trent will tomorrow shut the road completely while it repairs some of the damage.

Throughout the closure – which affects a stretch of road a matter of metres long – traffic is being sent on a 35-mile diversion through Clee Hill and Cleobury Mortimer, to Callow Hill and then down to Burford before joining the A49 at Woofferton and travelling north back up to the roundabout.

