'Pavements are not safe' - MP calls for ban on pavement parking as Shrewsbury residents trapped in 'nightmare'

Speaking during a Parliamentary debate on the issue, MP for Shrewsbury Julia Buckley called for clarity over whether local councils or the police are responsible for enforcing restrictions on pavement parking.

It was revealed by the RAC last week that eight in 10 drivers (83 per cent) want the Government to take action on the issue.

A study found that 42 per cent of motorists were supportive of an outright ban on parking on pavements, while 41 per cent want councils to be given greater powers to ban the practice on specific roads.

The RAC also reported that 66 per cent of drivers said they see vehicles either partially or fully parked on pavements close to where they live.

In a post on social media, Mrs Buckley said it was time "we stopped tolerating" pavement parking. She has signed a letter to the Minister for Roads, calling for a national ban.