A second group of cyclists ready to tackle Builth Wells' Bike Bash

Ready, steady, go - another group ready for the off

The Bike Bash had a slightly different feel to it this year as it was a celebration of Geraint Thomas finishing his cycling career at the Tour of Britain in Cardiff.

Geraint Thomas is the most successful cyclist in Wales, having won the Tour de France cycle race, 24 other major road races as well as many medals in Track Cycling.

The Bike Bash joined the Beicio Cymru #ridelikeG celebrations and were provided with Geraint Thomas Masks and various goodies for the riders.

This year’s turnout was fantastic, especially as the weather forecast was poor.

The few showers definitely didn’t dampen spirits with 109 riders managing to complete 1373 miles, which is more than twice the distance that Geraint Thomas rode at this year’s Tour of Britain. An amazing effort by everyone involved.

Several of the cyclists were riding all day and totalled more than 50 laps each! This equates to 40 miles, as some of the laps were only half mile ones during the first hour of the event.

Some of the children just kept riding round and round, Caitlin aged nine rode 41 ½ miles, Freddie aged seven rode 41 miles, Nancy aged 10 rode 40 ½ miles.

Everyone contributed well to the total, there were four, five and six year olds riding more than 20 miles each.

Bonna Williams, one of the organisers said; “It is fabulous to see so many people enjoying riding their bikes, It makes all the work of organising the event worthwhile”

The riders were treated to cookies and apples donated by Asda Express, and all received a water bottle as a sign on gift provided by the bike bash committee.

The committee would like to thank the volunteers who came along to help out and the parents for supporting the event and bringing their kids along.

Chris Probert said; “We wouldn’t be able to hold the event without the help and support of the community of Builth, it’s great the way the community all pull together.”

If you would like to get involved with next year’s bike bash please contact the committee through their Facebook page or website www.builthbikebash.uk