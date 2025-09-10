Delays expected as A49 near Church Stretton reopens with temporary lights after overnight works overrun

Overnight closures on the A49 have been in place near Church Stretton since early August, so that National Highways crews can carry out resurfacing.

The work, which has been taking place in three phases along the busy A-road, is expected to be finished this Saturday, September 13.

While the road is expected to reopen at 6am every morning, on Wednesday (September 10) morning the road remained closed until just before 9am.

Announcing the road had reopened, National Highways said that two-way temporary traffic lights had been installed.

The A49 near Church Stretton. Photo: Google

A spokesperson said: "The A49 is now open in both directions between the A489 and B4371 Church Stretton.

"However, two-way temporary traffic lights have been installed. Please allow extra time if travelling in the area, thanks for your patience."

It's not the only disruption facing drivers on the busy south Shropshire A-road currently, with temporary traffic lights still in place just a few miles down the road at Onibury.

Those measures remain in place after a tractor crashed into a bridge near the level crossing on Tuesday, September 2.

At the time, a spokesperson for National Highways reported the crash had caused "significant damage" and temporary traffic lights would be in place "for a number of weeks" until the bridge was repaired.