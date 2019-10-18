Views sought over proposed parking changes for Shropshire

Shropshire Council has opened a consultation asking for views on proposals to make on-street loading bays 24 hours removing the night time lifting of restrictions.

It is considered that the new arrangements will help deliveries by giving consistency across the county’s towns and reduce congestion both during the day and for those businesses who have an ‘overnight’ delivery pattern .

The Council are inviting comments via their website until November 3 .

Shrewsbury BID, with whom the Business Chamber work closely on town centre matters, have also circulated a questionnaire to town centre commercial property occupiers to help with their own response .

Kevin Lockwood, vice chairman of Shrewsbury Business Chamber said: "To enhance Shrewsbury town centre as a retail and visitor destination it is important that delivery and parking arrangements are suitable and sufficient to meet the future needs of our town. If you have a view on the proposed changes, I urge you to visit Shropshire Council website or complete the survey issued by the BID."

Business Chamber members have an opportunity to meet with the leader and chief executive of Shropshire Council at the Chamber’s meeting at Origin’s, Shrewsbury College, London Road, Shrewsbury on November 13.