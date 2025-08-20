Knighton and District Community Support project officially closed down by trustees

Knighton and District Community Support officially closed down by trustees

But all of the trustees said they would be ready to work with any new volunteers who wished to start a new group to run the community transport scheme.

The trustees held a special meeting to explain what has been happening to the charity in recent months.

Knighton Community Centre was packed on Monday, August 18 to hear Charity chairperson Yvonne Moses welcome everyone to the meeting.

She said that because of misleading social media posts recently the trustees wanted to call the meeting to clarify everything.

The charity runs a community transport scheme that helps people who haven't got a car, can't drive or have medical needs to go to hospital and doctor appointments as well as shopping trips and far more.

The charity has been subsidising these journeys using money from grants and their furniture barn.

Jake Moses, the charities finance manager, gave an account of how the charity was not making as much money now as in the past, mainly due to the lottery grant finishing and falling sales at the furniture barn.

The charity has been running the barn and a shop but can no longer afford to do this.

One of the reasons being in October 2024 the van used to collect furniture and bigger items to sell in the barn went out of use, but the rise in online market sites and people with less money trying to sell items instead of donating them, has also contributed to the decline.

Jake said the trustees are responsible for any money owed if the charity continued and went into debt.

The charity has tried to raise money by applying for grants, and starting a ‘go fund me page’ which brought in a few hundred pounds.

Chairperson Yvonne said it is with great regret that the trustees have agreed to close the charity but all the trustees will be ready to work with any new volunteers who come forward to start a new group to run the transport scheme.

The furniture barn will close at the end of September and the office at the end of October.

It is hoped that the town connection car will stay in Knighton instead of being returned to Powys County Council.

Trustee and local doctor Dr Moulen said he has seen how important the community transport scheme has been and he hopes it will rise from the ashes like a phoenix and carry on with a new group.

Yvonne thanked everyone for their support over the years and said a special thank you to the staff and volunteers who have worked hard for years.

Lastly she asked for volunteers to help clear the barn and shop when they close.

Nick Venti from Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations said they would be there to support any new group that is formed .

After the meeting Karen Wilding, who is trying to set up a new group, said: “Those who’ve stepped up, led so far by myself, have received such incredible support from the community, the Knighton Comm, the town council, the drivers, volunteers stepping up to be trained as new coordinators, PAVO, an IT specialist to build a new booking system, our MP and the ‘Assist’ charity, who’ve offered to help with interim funding. The only people to not reply to all requests to work together are the trustees.”