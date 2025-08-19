The Brecon and Radnor Railway Club has unveiled an 8-metre working OO gauge model of Llandrindod Wells as it appeared in 1906 at the Auto Palace in Llandrindod Wells from today, Tuesday, August 19 to Saturday, August 23.

The model of the footbridge over the railway at Llandrindod Wells. Credit Brecon and Radnor Railway Club

The launch is timed to coincide with this year’s Llandrindod Wells Victorian Festival and the nationwide Railway 200 celebrations, marking two centuries of railway heritage.

The event is hosted by the Heart of Wales Community Rail Partnership.

Although famed for its Victorian architecture and spa-town heritage, the model depicts Edwardian Llandrindod Wells in the early years of the 20th century.

The layout began life as a generous donation to the club, and members have since painstakingly restored and expanded it to its current 8-metre length, enhancing its historical accuracy and detail. Visitors will see everything from the bustling station platforms and period buildings to authentic rolling stock in full working order.

“This model is more than just a railway layout,” said John Moorhouse, Chair of the Brecon and Radnor Railway Club.

“It is a living snapshot of Llandrindod Wells at a moment in history, and we are excited to share it with both locals and visitors during such a celebratory week for the town and for Britain’s railways.”

Owen Griffkin, the Community Rail Officer said: “It is wonderful to be able to provide a platform for the club, and it promises to be the centrepiece of many events in the future. It’s amazing to see how the town used to look, and it really gives you a taste of the impact the railway has had on towns along the Central Wales Line , or the Heart of Wales Line as it is now known.”

The exhibition will be open daily at the Auto Palace between August 19 and 23 between 10am and 4pm and entry is free. It is the latest in a series of events and groups that are making use of the newly-renovated space, with a gaming hub, and the National Cycling Museum amongst the attractions at the historic building.

Club members will be on hand to share insights, answer questions, and discuss the research and craftsmanship behind the project whilst they operate a multitude of authentic models.