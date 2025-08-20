A local funeral director has complained to Rhayader Town Council that multiple bikes parked on chevrons by the town clock cause problems for him.

He said that there have been occasions when it has been difficult for him to get a hearse out of the area.

Rhayader Mayor Councillor Christian Walton said he had spoken to Mike Lloyd who said that sometimes there are upto 30 bikes parked there and it creates problems for long wheel based vehicles to get out and turn around.

He said it can cause gridlock in the town and causes issues for the police.

Councillor Walton said Mr Lloyd now puts bollards out in anticipation if required but he would like the chevrons changed to a no parking area.

Town and County Councillor Angela Davies said she had previously asked Powys County Council about the issue and they said they would consult the town council before any changes were considered and previously the town council has been against any changes.

Deputy Mayor Councillor James Stuart said he recently had breakfast in town with some guests and he thought the motorcycles ‘created a real buzz in the town’.

“I do sympathise with Mr Lloyd but I think it’s also a very welcoming and thriving part of the town,” he said.

Councillor Clare Evans said: “We are not promoting parking at the town clock but there is not much we can do about it.”

Members agreed that they sympathise with Mr Lloyd but all other feedback is positive as it adds to the vibrancy of the town. The Council will monitor the situation.