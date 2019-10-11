Flooding sees trains between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth cancelled

There will be no trains for the rest of the day between Shrewsbury and Mid Wales.

A Transport for Wales spokesman said it was down to flooding on the line at Black Brook, near Newtown.

Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Machynlleth and Newtown lines are closed.



Disruption expected until 23:59 11/10.



Attempts being made to source road transport

It means no trains will pass through the Cambrian Line stations of Welshpool, Newtown and Caersws. Services travelling west from Machynlleth are operating with some cancellations.

Bus replacements are being arranged and passengers are urged to keep an eye out for updates online.

The spokesman added: "It is anticipated that Shropshire services will continue for the rest of the day."