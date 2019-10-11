Advertising
Flooding sees trains between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth cancelled
Rail passengers have been left stranded with trains called off due to flooding.
There will be no trains for the rest of the day between Shrewsbury and Mid Wales.
A Transport for Wales spokesman said it was down to flooding on the line at Black Brook, near Newtown.
It means no trains will pass through the Cambrian Line stations of Welshpool, Newtown and Caersws. Services travelling west from Machynlleth are operating with some cancellations.
Bus replacements are being arranged and passengers are urged to keep an eye out for updates online.
The spokesman added: "It is anticipated that Shropshire services will continue for the rest of the day."
