Half of UK public have taken part in video conference, research finds

Video calls are becoming part of the daily routine for millions, research suggests, with around half the UK having taken part in a video conference.

Nearly two-thirds of those using video calling apps have done so for the first time in recent weeks, as people try to stay in contact during the coronavirus lockdown for work and social reasons.

The research also indicates that more than half of video callers (55%) have experienced so-called “home shame” and have been concerned that colleagues will see an untidy or unprofessional setting in their home.

It also found that 47% admitted they have moved around their house before taking a video call to try to create a more professional backdrop.

The survey was carried out by streaming service Now TV, which has created a range of TV-themed backgrounds for video calls, including images from Game Of Thrones and Succession.

TV-themed background images created by Now TV (Screengrab/PA)

Some video conferencing apps such as Zoom and Skype allow users to insert a different image as a background, and Now TV managing director Marina Storti said the streaming service wanted to offer some “escapism” with the themed backgrounds.

“With the new home working measures in place, everyone is adjusting to the ‘new normal’ and getting to grips with new technology which is causing rising levels of anxiety for many home workers,” she said.

“The endless stream of video calls can be quite draining so at Now TV we wanted to offer a little escapism and use our award-winning box set and blockbuster movie collections to bring some fun to the working day with the Screen Saviours backgrounds.”