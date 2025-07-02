We visited Telford's new £300k cancer clinic which aims to save the NHS £1 billion and 1m appointments a year

Hollinswood House, in Stafford Park, Telford, welcomed the new clinic at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Tuesday (July 1).

The three new rooms means the TRIOMIC study, designed to reduce the amount of time patients are waiting and worrying about a colorectal cancer diagnosis, can get underway.

The study involves a new test which aims to drastically reduce the number of patients who require an invasive colonoscopy.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star at the launch, Jon Lacy-Colson, a consultant colorectal surgeon and chief investigator for the trial, said: “We're here today to celebrate two things.

“One is the opening of the three new clinic rooms that gives us the capacity, for the first time ever, to see all of the patients who are referred on the colorectal cancer urgent suspected pathway.

Hollinswood House. Photo: Steve Leath

“But what we're also doing is the TRIOMIC trial, which is a scientific study into a new diagnostic device for colorectal cancer.

“This is a new test where we can take a sample in any outpatient clinic of rectum mucus from patients who might have bowel cancer.

“That then goes off to the lab, and we can detect those abnormal cancer cells.