People still using 3G in Telford set to lose access within weeks - here's when

The firm has issued a reminder to residents in Telford that those who currently do not have a 4G or 5G device will need to upgrade to a compatible handset in order to retain access to mobile data services.

As announced in April, 3G will be withdrawn in Telford on July 16.

This follows a pilot in Durham, which became the first city to have 3G withdrawn earlier this year.

Speaking ahead of the date a spokesman for the firm said: "While the vast majority of customers already have a 4G or 5G device and will not have to take any action as a result of the switch off, the company is directly contacting the small proportion of customers currently without a compatible handset to provide guidance and support.

"Known vulnerable customers have already been offered a 4G-ready device free of charge, helping them stay connected, while all other customers who don’t currently have a 4G handset or SIM will be offered a new device at a reduced price.

"Virgin Media O2 also continues to engage with consumer groups and charities such as Good Things Foundation to draw on their expertise and help manage the transition effectively.

"Customers who don’t upgrade to a 4G or 5G device before 3G is switched off will still be able to use voice calls and send text messages as they currently do for now, but they would not be able to use mobile data.

"Customers with older, unwanted handsets are urged to recycle their device through O2 Recycle. Not only will they receive cash in exchange, but they’ll also be playing their part in protecting the environment, with Virgin Media O2’s zero landfill policy meaning that these phones will be repaired or recycled for parts."

3G users in Telford will need to upgrade in the coming weeks

The company said its 3G network, which first launched more than 20 years ago, today carries less than three per cent of all network data – a figure it said continues to fall.

A spokesman for the company added: "The switch-off of this older technology – agreed by the Government and all mobile network operators in 2021 – allows providers like Virgin Media O2 to reallocate mobile spectrum to more efficient 4G and 5G services and improve customers’ experience with faster data speeds, more reliable streaming and higher quality voice calls.

"Indeed, Virgin Media O2 has upgraded 4G and 5G masts in Norwich, Telford, Guildford and Torquay over the past year, and the company invests around £2m every single day into its mobile network to meet ever-growing demand for connectivity.

"Customers of virtual network operators that use Virgin Media O2’s mobile network – such as Tesco Mobile and giffgaff – will also be impacted by the switch-off and are being contacted directly by their provider."

Jeanie York, Virgin Media O2’s chief technology officer, said: “We’re switching off our 3G network to focus our attention and investment on upgrading faster and more reliable 4G and 5G networks that will give our customers a better overall experience.

“Following the successful pilot in Durham earlier this year, we will be switching off 3G in Norwich, Telford and Guildford in July, and Torquay in early August, with the rest of the UK to follow by the end of the year.

“While we know that the vast majority of our customers already have a 4G or 5G device and will not have to take any action, our priority is to provide support to those who need it. That is why we are reaching out directly to customers who do not have a 4G or 5G handset, and calling those we know are vulnerable, to provide information about their next steps. It is important these customers upgrade their handsets in order to continue using mobile data after 3G is switched off.”

O2 customers can find out more about the 3G switch off on its website.

Tesco Mobile customers can find out more here, Sky Mobile customers should visit here for further information, while giffgaff customers can access further support here.