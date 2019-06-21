How to spot a fake review online

Would you be able to spot a fake review? Here are some general tips from Which? for avoiding the fakes when shopping online:

1. Take extra care shopping for brands you don’t know.

Scrutinise customer reviews even more carefully if you are looking to buy a brand you do not recognise. Which? research indicates they are significantly more likely to be affected by fake reviews.

2. Be suspicious of large numbers of reviews.

If you see hundreds or even thousands of reviews – be suspicious, especially if they are largely positive.

3. Look for repetition.

The CMA has urged Facebook and eBay to act to stop the sale of fake reviews through their sites.https://t.co/bEI8q5Y6Tx pic.twitter.com/qxWN7hk9DV — Competition & Markets Authority (@CMAgovUK) June 21, 2019

If you see the same review titles, repetitive phrases or even the same reviewer name appear more than once on a product, it could have been targeted by fake reviews.

4. Look at the dates.

If large numbers of reviews were posted on the same day, or in a short period of time, they may be fake – particularly if they are also not from a “verified” purchaser.

5. Check seller profiles.

Potential warning signs may include foreign seller locations, strange business names and a lack of contact details. Check out the seller profile page before you buy to see if anything seems out of place.