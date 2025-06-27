'We could double our 2024 harvest!' Grape expectations at Halfpenny Green Wine Estate thanks to heatwave

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After the wet season of 2024, owner Clive Vickers is looking ahead to a potentially bumper yield, having already benefited from the avoidance of heavy winter frosts.

Mother nature’s latest intervention couldn’t have arrived at a better time, during English Wine Week which runs until Sunday (June 29).

“We don’t want to tempt fate, but we couldn’t have asked for a better first half of the year,” said Clive. “We’re still nervous, but we’ve got reason to be excited at the same time. There’s no reason to think we won’t double our 2024 harvest.”