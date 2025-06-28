Rural broadband rollout in north Shropshire delayed after 'frustrating' contract cancellation

Freedom Fibre had been contracted by Project Gigabit to connect 12,000 hard-to-reach properties in north Shropshire, but will now only be connecting 3,500 premises, after agreeing with the Government to cancel its agreement.

The firm has a further 1,000 properties to connect before the contract ends on the revised date of June 30 (Monday).

The agreement is designed to provide high-speed connections for properties that would not be served by normal commercial providers.

North Shropshire's Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan has expressed frustration over the development, and said she would be raising the issue with the Government, pressing for a solution to be 'fast-tracked'.

A replacement provider is now not likely to be confirmed for several months.