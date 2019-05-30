Which smartphones are 5G-enabled?

5G is available to the public in the UK for the first time, with EE launching its service on Thursday in select cities.

The new network coverage is available in parts of London, Cardiff, Belfast, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Manchester to begin with, before rolling out gradually to other locations by the end of the year and into 2020.

To take advantage of the faster internet speeds – which can reach several times that of current generation 4G – users will need to be on a 5G plan and have a 5G-enabled handset.

Here is a list of handsets currently available and released soon that are 5G-enabled:

– OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G (OnePlus/PA)

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the UK’s first commercially available 5G smartphone and is exclusive to EE initially.

– Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10 5G (Samsung/PA)

Samsung’s first 5G smartphone is released on June 7 and will be sold by EE and Vodafone (though Vodafone’s 5G network switch-on will not take place until July 3).

– Oppo Reno 5G

Oppo Reno 5G (Oppo/PA)

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo will introduce its 5G smartphone to the UK market from June 7, which will be another EE exclusive.

– LG V50 ThinQ 5G

Say hello to the new LG V50 ?Our very first 5G enabled mobile. Are you ready for the speed? #LGMoibile ⚡ #LGV50 pic.twitter.com/8QpPK0DPgn — LG UK (@LGUK) April 9, 2019

LG’s 5G effort is another EE exclusive but the release date is not until early June. At the moment, customers can pre-order the handset, with an expected dispatch “within 14 days”.

– Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

#ChangeTheGame with Mi MIX 3 5G. The revolutionary full-screen phone is now available for you to #SlideInto5G – exclusively on @VodafoneUK. — Xiaomi UK (@XiaomiUK) May 24, 2019

Xiaomi’s 5G smartphone is already available but will be exclusive to Vodafone initially – even though Vodafone’s 5G network does not go live until July.