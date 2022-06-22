Cave rescue team's volunteers receive Jubilee Medal

Midland Cave Rescue Organisation Volunteers receive their awards. Picture: Giga Images

Twenty five members of Midlands Cave Rescue Organisation (MCRO) were named recipients of the Jubilee Medal in celebration of Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The medals were presented by Assistant Chief Fire Officer for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Simon Hardiman, on the iconic bridge at Ironbridge Gorge.

Chairman Mike Clayton said: "It is a real honour and it was just nice for five years of voluntary work and commitment the team has given to Midlands Cave Rescue to be recognised.

"I just think it's nice to have the effort and continued support of the volunteers recognised by this."

Midlands Cave Rescue Organisation is made up of local, experienced cavers and mine explorers who are willing to voluntarily assist others who may be lost or injured in the caves and mines of the West Midlands, Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

"Our remit for rescue extends to any underground void, excluding coal mines," added Mike. "and also covers crag rescue and land search.

"Team members are all volunteers, on call 24/7and the organisation is funded entirely by donations."

In the last few years, as well as rescuing people and animals locally, team members played a key part in the cave rescue of the football team in Thailand and the 54-hour cave rescue in South Wales last year – the longest recorded underground stretcher carry in the UK.

MCRO does not train people to cave so anyone interested joining in the capacity of an underground rescuer is expected to have a minimum of two years of proven caving experience, be an active member of a club and is expected to be reasonably competent and fit.

An individual must also be self-sufficient and have their own suitable personal caving equipment including lights.