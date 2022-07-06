Helen and Kirk Shenton

Madeley Brass Castings, a foundry company established 35 years ago in Telford, has designed a commemorative brass plaque to mark the monarch’s 70-year reign.

“We thought it would be good to celebrate the Queen’s remarkable seven decades on the throne,” said Helen Shenton, who runs the company, based at the Court 2000 industrial estate, with her husband Kirk.

The firm is the latest business to join the Love Madeley networking group which aims to promote the town and support local businesses through collaboration and mutual assistance.

The souvenir plaque is made of polished brass and is 9cm in diameter and Helen has already received orders from lots of local people.

Her parents, Chris and Val Rizzotto, launched the company, which specialises in creating almost anything cast in aluminium, bronze or brass, such as door furniture and restaurant signs.

She said: “We make lots of name plates for things like traction engines and have just produced a jubilee plaque for a special train owned by the Telford Steam Railway company based in Horsehay.

“One of our most popular plaques was one depicting the Ironbridge Power Station chimneys – we are still selling those now.

“Our customers come from all over the country and we have also sent items to people in Australia and America,” Helen added.