Tree-mendous! Shrewsbury kids plant 'lovely' addition to park in memory of Queen

Councillor Kate Halliday and Belle Vue and Coleham Community Action Group's John Ingham with Coleham Primary School pupils planting the tree

Children from Coleham Primary School and members of the Belle Vue and Coleham Community Action Group planted the Midland Hawthorn tree in the Coleham Head park in Shrewsbury.

It was planted as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project, which was set up to leave a legacy of thousands of trees across the country to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year. The programme was extended to March of 2023 after the Queen's death in September.

The tree was provided by Shrewsbury Town Council.

Belle Vue councillor Kate Halliday said: “The tree is in a prominent position in Coleham and will be a lovely addition to the small park at Coleham Head, as well as a lovely memorial to the Queen.

“It’s great that the community has been able to come together to enhance our local environment, and whilst we have lost Her Majesty this year, we are still able to register this tree with the scheme.

“We would also like to thank Shrewsbury Town Council for donating the tree and providing us with advice on where and when to plant it.”

Milly Long, from Coleham Primary School’s Eco Council, added: “It is great to plant another tree in Coleham for wildlife. Every tree planted will help to make a difference to combat climate change.”

John Ingham, chair of the Belle Vue and Coleham Community Action Group, said “Our group wishes to thank Shrewsbury Town Council for their support in supplying the Midland Hawthorn tree in recognition of the tremendous service by our recently departed sovereign and we are pleased to support the Queen’s Green Canopy Project.”