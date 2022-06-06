Rain doesn't dampen county's jubilee enthusiasm

Residents of Kingston Drive in Shrewsbury were not to be put off by the weather, hosting their own Jubilee party.

Thousands of county residents braved the conditions to round off the Jubilee weekend with a series of street parties and events.

It meant a weekend to remember – with the occasion, marking 70 years of the Queen being on the throne, unlikely to ever be repeated.

In Shrewsbury residents of Kingston Drive marked the occasion with a fitting celebration.

It came after the neighbours had a similar celebration during VE Day last year.

Ffion Carr, who co-organised the event with Jo Smith, said that she was 'really grateful' that people wanted to do something on the street.

"I've watched all of the stuff over the last few days and it makes me really proud to be a part of a nation celebrating such an amazing achievement," Ffion said.

She said that the celebration has seen people of all ages coming together: "The response from all the neighbours has been really positive and the uptake has been really good.

"We are having a gathering together. We did it for the VE Day celebration and it was really well received. It's just about sharing together."

It came as there were celebrations across the county, including in Boscobel Drive and Hafren Close in Shrewsbury, a family fun-day in Rodington, a party at Kynnersley Village Hall a series of events at Ludlow, as well as a party at Meeting Point House in Telford.